SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozark Empire Fair Foundation announced the third Annual Ozarks BBQ Fest will be on April 22 and 23 at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.

Ozarks BBQ Fest is located in the North Woods area of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and will feature bands and vendors under the new open-air Central Buildings Event Center. The festival will kick off Friday with activities for those 21 years of age and older.

Activities will include sampling, private parties, wine, and craft beer, additional adult beverages, and live music. Along with a Steak Cook-off Association (SCA) sanctioned Steak Cook-off.

On Saturday the festival will kick off with a $20k Payout KCBS Sanctioned. After the BBQ awards presentation, people can enjoy more sampling, concessions, and live music until 11 p.m.

Advanced discount tickets will be available until Thursday at midnight. The event will be $15 per person per day at the gate. Kids under 6 will get in for free.

Parking will be $5 per car.