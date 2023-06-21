SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An up-and-coming food trailer in Springfield hopes to provide much more than just meals.

The No Reservations trailer is trying to give a second chance to people who are struggling to find shelter or recovering from an addiction.

Katrin Herd, the owner of No Reservations, said when she first received the trailer, she didn’t quite know what to do with it. After giving it some thought, she decided the best way to help people get a fresh start was to offer them a job at the food trailer. But they’re not able to serve food just yet.

“It does require a fire suppression system to pass inspection, so we can not operate the food trailer for the public right now,” said Herd.

The fire suppression system costs $4,000 and Herd has set up a GoFundMe to raise the money needed to purchase the equipment.

She said she feels for people like Christopher Hendon, who has completely changed his life around and is ready to work full-time at the trailer.

Herd said she has seven other employees and luckily has found other ways to provide them with work in the meantime.

Hendon said thanks to Katrin and other programs, he’s been able to realize his full potential.

“I’ve had low self-esteem and low confidence and having a job builds that self-confidence and that self-esteem,” Hendon said. “So just that alone — being able to work and provide for yourself and having something to do with your time because you’re not roaming the streets — has helped me dramatically.”

Hendon told me because of the support he has received from Herd and other organizations, he now wants to be an example for other people who may be struggling to get back on their feet.

“Not only does it help people who need jobs but it also helps the homeless also,” Hendon said. “After we are done at the end of the day, we take the stuff that we have left over and we give it to the homeless.”

Herd told me as soon as she can raise the money for the fire suppression system, people can expect to see the food trailer around Springfield, ready to feed the community.