WILLARD, Mo. — Willard’s President of the Student Government Association talked to KOLR 10 Daybreak to discuss the upcoming school year.

Peyton Gayer is a senior at Willard and KOLR 10 talked to him at convocation. He says he’s looking forward to his senior year after going to Willard Schools his whole life.

He says the SGA strives to serve the student body, working on several events throughout the school year including all of the dances and they’ve already got some plans in the works.

“SGA does all the dances, assemblies, homecoming, all that. Homecoming this year is a Western theme, so we’re really looking forward to that. And gearing up for it,” Geyer said.

For more Back to School content from Daybreak on the Road, visit the page located here as they travel to Springfield on Tuesday, Reeds Spring on Wednesday, Strafford on Thursday and Nixa on Friday.