WILLARD, Mo. — Superintendent Dr. Eric Wilken is ready to get the school year going and talks about Willard’s new strategic plan.

The new strategic plan has three main pillars: success-ready students, skilled workforce, and strategic leadership. Something Dr. Wilken is also looking to drive home is their, “one team, one Willard” motto, making sure that families know all of Willard Schools can work together to get things done.

Now in his second year as the superintendent, Dr. Wilken explained what drew him to Willard.

“Willard is one of those special places. It’s a small-town feel, but the school has numerous opportunities,” Dr. Wilken said. “I love seeing how students grow over the summer. Coming back to school with eagerness and excitement.”

