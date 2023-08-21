WILLARD, Mo. — Middle school is a time of excitement and change, and Willard Middle School students have an extra staff member to help with the transition. He is extra furry and has four legs.

“Archie is a six-year-old Newfoundland dog. He started coming to school with me when he was 12 weeks old and he is a therapy dog,” says 8th Grade Science Teacher Sarah McDowell. “He comes to school with me and he’s here for all the kids to be able to release their energy into and calm them down.”

Archie was present during the Willard Middle School registration, wandering the halls and offering support. He will be present during the school year as well.

