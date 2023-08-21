WILLARD, Mo. — From playing at pep rallies and sporting events to performing concerts and entering competitions, the Willard band is setting the tone of the school year. The band has a little over 600 students at Willard schools.

Willard-native Victoria Meraz is the Director of Bands. Meraz has long ties to the Tigers, graduating in 1986.

“I had the opportunity to be a drum major my senior year of high school and I think that’s where it really took off for me,” says Meraz.

Meraz’s has been living out her dreams for over three decades, “This may seem really silly but I wanted to come back and give back to the program that gave me so much so I am currently in my 33rd year as a director at Willard Public Schools.”

The marching band has been hard at work for the past two weeks, working on a fun show for the upcoming competitive season.

