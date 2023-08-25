NIXA, Mo. — A new school brings many new beginnings, especially for Nixa’s Lady Eagles basketball team.

New head coach Jenny Talbert is excited to help the Eagles soar to victory this season.

Talbert spent 13 years at Fair Grove before transitioning over to Nixa this summer and is looking forward to bringing her experience to take on Class 6 schools.

The ultimate goal is to push the team to the competitive edge for every practice, according to Talbert.

“My thoughts on practice, like I want it to be as competitive as possible. Like I said, I feel like we have a lot of depth in our program. And so to make those practices, we want them to just be as competitive as possible where the girls are working hard and making each other better. So trying to implement drills where they’re going to be constantly competing, whether it’s just a simple shooting drill, but they’re still competing against someone else just always kind of having that element of making each other better in the gym,” Talbert said.

The Lady Eagles finished a 21-7 season after falling to Kickapoo High School in districts.

Talbert had a very successful run at Fair Grove ending her time there as state champions against El Dorado Springs.