STRAFFORD, Mo. — Strafford School District is a proud affiliate school of the Care to Learn program.

Care to Learn helps children all over the Ozarks meet immediate needs of health, hunger, and hygiene. In two years, Strafford’s Care to Learn has helped 1,500 students.

While needs like a backpack, a meal or a pair of glasses can easily be met, Care to Learn Liaison, Marcy Easterly is most proud of the creative ways the program helps kids.

One high school student was stuck in a pair of braces after her parents lost their job and were unable to finish paying the remaining $700 on their bill. A teacher noticed and asked if Care to Learn could help.

Care to Learn reached out to Parkcrest Dental and they quickly stepped in.

“I’m going to cry again,” says Easterly with a smile, “We were immediately touched by their graciousness. But the most important thing is the smile it put on her face and the confidence it gave her.”