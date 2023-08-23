REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Reeds Spring is leading the way in some of its educational approaches. The reset room in particular is garnering attention from schools across the area and the state.

The reset room is a place where students can come to reset their behavior, anything from getting out extra energy or expressing frustration.

The reset room has four stations; the mood meter, the move, work and breathe. At the end, students check out with a teacher. Behavior interventionist Maggie Martinez says the check-out is the most important step.

The reset classroom works as a buffer to give students tools to thrive. This is an extra step, before being sent to the office for punishment.

Mrs. Martinez says discipline data is down across the board since the program began three years ago, “

I’m super pumped about it. I’m really passionate about this program. It’s why I came to the district, so I just love that we get to spread it around,” Martinez said.

The reset room is such a success that every school through the eighth grade has one available to students.

