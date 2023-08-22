SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A resource some Springfield families may not know about is the PTA clothing bank. The Springfield Council of PTAs runs the nonprofit.

Each school year, the clothing bank serves more than 2,000 students within Springfield Public Schools, thanks to donations and volunteers who keep the bank running.

Students who qualify for free or reduced lunches are automatically eligible to get items from the clothing bank.

“The last statistic I saw was 54% of Springfield students qualify for free and reduced lunch. And with inflation and other variables, especially through Covid, there’s just a bigger need. I can’t even describe the sigh of relief that you see on parents’ faces when they find out what exists and what they can get here for their kids,” Taryn Raidel of PTA Clothing Bank said.

Any families with students looking to pick up some clothes can find the dates they will be open on Facebook or the Springfield Council PTA website. Donations can be dropped off at any wash house location in Springfield.