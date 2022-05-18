Daybreak on the Road: Old Stagecoach Stop
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Pulaski County, Missouri brings visitors from all over the world to explore the area’s history. The Old Stagecoach Stop House Museum in Waynesville is one of the attractions that bring curious people to the county. The museum has been home to numerous people and businesses over the years, and now its displays […]
TMSG: Dogs offer service to military families
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — If you are driving around Fort Leonard Wood on any given day, you might do a double-take while seeing two massive Great Danes walking around. Apache and Maverick are the unofficial mascots of Ft. Wood, working closely with the USO. Five-year-old Maverick is a gentle giant says his owner Kelly […]
Daybreak on the Road: Frisco Depot Museum
CROCKER, Mo. — Crocker, Missouri in Pulaski County was established as a railroad town in the mid-1800s. Much of Crocker’s history can now be found in the Frisco Depot Museum. “It’s basically the connection of people of Crocker to the railroad and the personal memorabilia that ties the two together as the expansion of the […]
Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The land that Pulaski County and Waynesville inhabits has a history that goes back long before the city and county were established. Leaders are making efforts to recognize and honor those who traveled along the Trail of Tears. OzarksFirst spoke with former Waynesville Mayor, teacher, and author Luge Hardman about this aspect […]
Daybreak on the Road: History of Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – In 1833, a portion of Crawford County, Missouri helped create Pulaski County. The name honors Casimir Pulaski. For a county named after a Revolutionary War hero, OzarksFirst learned how important the military has been to the region since the very beginning. In 1843, Waynesville became the county seat. What happened years […]
Daybreak on the Road: The story of Hooker Cut
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Shortly after Fort Leonard Wood was formed in the 1940s, Pulaski County made U.S. history. OzarksFirst spoke with Terry Primas, a historian who says the county had awful traffic back then. The busy roads weren’t ideal for Route 66 travelers, or the military. “Hooker Cut came about because of the terrible […]
Daybreak on the Road: 1903 Courthouse Museum
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — The 1903 Courthouse Museum in Waynesville provides a look at what made the town what it is today. The courthouse was built in 1903 and was retired in 1989. At that time, there was a long discussion about what to do with the building. It eventually became home to items passed down […]
Daybreak on the road: Carroll County in 2 minutes
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – The Daybreak team was live at Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs on Wednesday morning. The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road every Wednesday during the month of May. The second stop was at the Basin Spring […]
The haunting history of the Crescent Hotel
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Perched on the crest of West Mountain above the town of Eureka Springs is the historic 1886 Crescent Hotel and Spa. The hotel was built by the Eureka Springs Improvement Company and the Frisco Railroad and was designed by Isaac L. Taylor, a well-known Missouri architect. During the late 1880s, people […]
Berryville makes for a perfect picture backdrop
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Berryville, Arkansas isn’t known as the art center of Carroll County, that honor typically goes to Eureka Springs. However, Berryville has a niche all its own with its downtown murals. The murals make Berryville an ideal backdrop for those picture-perfect social media pictures. Rusty Dycus owns Old School Marketing which sits on […]
Daybreak on the Road: Cosmic Cavern
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — Those who visit or live in the Ozarks and are looking for a taste of adventure can find it at Cosmic Cavern in Berryville, Arkansas. It’s one of the stops on our Daybreak on the Road tour, happening throughout May. Steve Falkowski is the Senior Tour Guide at Cosmic Cavern. He said […]
Daybreak on the Road: Underground Eureka Tour
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – If you ever visit downtown Eureka Springs, you’ll probably do a lot of walking. But what’s underneath those streets might surprise you. OzarksFirst recently went on the Underground Eureka Walking Tour. Head tour guide David Riordan showed a crew around. “There are three-quarters of a million tourists who come to Eureka […]
Daybreak on the Road: Saunders Museum in Berryville
BERRYVILLE, Ark. — The Saunders Museum in Berryville, Arkansas holds thousands of treasures acquired by traveler, marksman and collector Charles Burton Saunders. Saunders willed the money to build the museum to the city of Berryville before he died in 1952. The Saunders Museum opened in 1956. Saunders also willed his home to Berryville, and it […]
Daybreak on the Road: History of Eureka Springs
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ar. – In 1879, thousands of people came to Eureka Springs looking for treasure. It wasn’t gold or silver though, it was water. Many people believed the springs in town had healing powers. To this day, folks living in Eureka Springs tell OzarksFirst that the area still has some magic. 66-year-old Ken Riley […]
Daybreak on the Road: Beaver Dam
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Beaver Lake Dam was authorized for multiple purposes to benefit Northwest Arkansas. As our Daybreak team visits counties across the Ozarks, our crew traveled to the dam to learn more about what it means for the Natural State. Matt Franklin, a Park Ranger and National Resource Specialist for the Beaver Lake […]
Daybreak on the Road: Christian County in 2 minutes
Ozark, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at the Ozark city square Wednesday morning. The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road every Wednesday during the month of May. The first stop was at the Ozark city square in Christian County. […]
Daybreak on the road: Tiger Sanctuary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The National Tiger Sanctuary is a non-profit, rescue organization that provides a permanent home for exotic and domestic animals. Sa’dia Blattert, manager for the sanctuary said it is a very unique and educational attraction. The sanctuary is dedicated to the preservation of the environment and exemplary animal care, according to Blattert. […]