NIXA, Mo. — John Perry is entering his fourth season as the head football coach of the Nixa Eagles.

Despite losing a few marquee players, Coach Perry said this team has a chance to be special.

“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back. We’ve got some big names to replace but this group has been super. Controlling the things they can control. The attitude and effort is super. We’re looking to have a great season,” said Coach Perry.

Among those Coach Perry is having to replace is running back Ramone Greene and wide receiver Kael Combs, but Perry tells me he’s excited to see younger players step up into a bigger role.

“The big hole is… everybody is going to think about the running back position. We’ve got 4 guys, Dylan Rebura is leading the charge. You got Spencer Ward who can play over there as well,” said Coach Perry.

The Eagles also have the 6th ranked football player in the 2026 recruiting class in Jackson Cantwell.

At 6’8″ and over 300 pounds, Cantwell is anchoring the o-line as a sophomore but he’s not the only leader the Eagles have on the roster.

“Spencer Ward leads the charge, I think he is the best player in the state of Missouri. “

Ward is looking to show college coaches and recruiters his abilities to make a play on the ball. As a free safety, Ward received all-state honors last season and is looking to make a bigger splash this season.

“When your leaders are your best practice players, the team has a chance to be special. We want them to be great at everything they do and actually coach them up to be great fathers and husbands and workers and bosses one day as well,” said Perry.

Be sure to catch the latest high school sports on our website.