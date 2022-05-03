SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road during the month of May.
Daybreak will broadcast live 5:00-7:00 a.m. from a different location each Wednesday during May. Viewers are invited to join the broadcast at most of the stops. We are calling this adventure Daybreak on the Road.
Here is where the team is headed:
- May 4 | Christian County, MO | Broadcasting from the Ozark square by the gazebo
- May 11 | Carroll County, AR | Broadcasting from Eureka Springs – more info to come
- May 18 | Pulaski County, MO | The public will not be able to attend this broadcast live
- May 25 | Camden County, MO | More info on the exact location to come