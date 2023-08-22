SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Sports are a great way for kids to learn all about teamwork as well as staying active and SPS has a huge athletics department to help.

Josh Scott, Director of Athletics and Activities, says being engaged and getting involved is a great opportunity for kids to really feel like they’re a part of the student body.

One sport you may not know is how big flag football is for elementary schools.

“We’re really excited to continue our flag football with our third graders through sixth graders working with our high schools. What’s new about that this year is we’re partnering with Betty and Bobby Allison Sports Town. So the first two weeks of games are going to be with us, and then that’s going to have the opportunity to move into a bigger and larger league,” Scott said.

Scott says students who are interested will be able to sign up this week,

Looking ahead, all five high schools in the Springfield school district will have football games this weekend.

Take a look at the schedule below: