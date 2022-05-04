CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — The National Tiger Sanctuary is a non-profit, rescue organization that provides a permanent home for exotic and domestic animals.

Sa’dia Blattert, manager for the sanctuary said it is a very unique and educational attraction. The sanctuary is dedicated to the preservation of the environment and exemplary animal care, according to Blattert.

The sanctuary is located in Saddlebrooke, Missouri, and opens at 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

