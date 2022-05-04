CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Missouri.

According to the 2020 Census, Christian County is the second-fastest-growing county behind Platte County. Christian County Assessor Danny Gray said the county is seeing about 600 new homes a year being built.

“I think there are lots of things, proximity to Springfield is one of those,” said Gray. “We also have multiple great school systems here, and I think that brings a lot of people in. People want to live here. They want to raise their kids here, they want to raise their families here. Christian County just has a lot to offer. It’s a wonderful place to live.”

Watch our live interview with Christian County Presiding Commissioner Ralph Phillips to learn more about how Christian County is growing.

Ozark and Nixa are considered the most populated in the county but Gray said Clever is also seeing growth due to its school system.