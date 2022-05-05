Ozark, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at the Ozark city square Wednesday morning.

The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road every Wednesday during the month of May.

The first stop was at the Ozark city square in Christian County. See behind the scenes of the event in the video above.

Daybreak will broadcast live 5:00-7:00 a.m. from a different location each Wednesday during May. Viewers are invited to join the broadcast at most of the stops.

Here are the upcoming Daybreak on the Road events:

May 11 | Carroll County, AR | Broadcasting from Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs

May 18 | Pulaski County, MO | The public will not be able to attend this broadcast live

May 25 | Camden County, MO | More info on the exact location to come