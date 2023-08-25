NIXA, Mo. — We’ve talked about students and teachers but there are so many other staff members who also make a difference every single day.

Waking up at 3:30 in the morning to be at the high school before 5 a.m., Abby Aguirre takes pride in being the head custodian for Nixa High School.

From sweeping halls and fixing faucets to interacting with students and teachers, Aguirre says she gives 110 % in everything she does. So when it was time to nominate people for support staff of the year, Aguirre was an easy choice.

“I got a call from Dr. Kelly, the principal at the high school and he said he needed me to come to the front office immediately it’s an emergency. I said can it wait 5 minutes, because at that point I had all of my tools and everything assembling the sink on the second floor of the bathroom and I grabbed all of my stuff and immediately ran to the front office. When I opened the front office, everyone shouted, I had confetti all over my hair, it was a big surprise,” Aguirre said.

Abby says she is thankful for everyone who was involved in the nomination process and says this is something she will never forget.