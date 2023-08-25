NIXA, Mo. — Craig Finger is Nixa’s Director of Bands and has been with the school for 27 years.

He says they started with just 57 kids and now they have 240. As the band has grown, so has the need for a new facility.

Nixa recently unveiled its new Aetos Center for the Performing Arts, which holds over 1,000 people. It cost more than $14 million to complete.

The performance hall not only has room for classes and practice but holds more people so performances can have a larger audience

“It’s still pretty humbling to see, to be a part of where it’s come from over those, you know, a couple of decades now from the from the first year, even when we were smaller, i was always amazed at how well the district supported all of their activities,” Finger said.

Finger says joining band is a great way for students to be a part of a community. Plus, getting to be a part of the Friday night football experience.