REEDS SPRING — The district broke ground on the Table Rock Career Center earlier this year.

Classes from the Gibson Technical Center will move over there soon. The $36-million building was made possible by voters approving the bond issue.

The Table Rock Career Center has 11 programs and plans to add two more. Currently, they offer courses on things like construction and welding and EMT training.

There are about 300 students at the career center but with their new building they’ll be able to double that amount.

“Down the road, we anticipate having to add on to the building to be able to add a second fascia because the need for these types of professions, these types of careers has never been at a higher point,” Reeds Spring Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said.

“There’s such a realization. There are great careers and great jobs where you can get certified in our programs that we have right now and make great money,” Brian Moler, Director of Gibson Tech said.

They’re expecting to have that building complete for the 2024 -25 school year.