Crusaders, Ravens to fight for HAAC South supremacy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will be back in action Saturday after their bye week.

And Chuck Hepola’s team will have a major battle.

Number 16 Evangel will host number 5 Benedictine.

Both the Crusaders and Ravens are 5-1 on the season.

And the Ravens have moved into the Crusaders’ South division of the Heart of America Conference.

Which means the South is stacked with outstanding teams.

The Crusaders have one of the toughest defense’s in all of NAIA, giving up only 11 points per game.

They’ll need that Saturday against the Ravens.

“It really is. In fact I was telling someone they were saying big game. And I told them they are all big games especially now with south division play. And trying to win the south. And also get into the playoffs. So that’s really our goal. So it’s really a playoff mindset from here on out,” said Hepola.

