At Cronkhite Homes, we provide quality, affordable homes in the Springfield area that you can be proud of. When you’re a Cronkhite homeowner, your money goes further. We have the home you’ve been looking for at a price you’ll love.

We believe that confidence stems from your home being the foundation of your family’s life. At Cronkhite Homes we provide the confidence that you get a house built with quality that we stand behind.

Our goal is to get you in a home you’ll be proud of now and for years to come. A home that fits your lifestyle and stretches your hard-earned dollar further. We want to get you into that home faster than you ever thought possible.

The thought of building a new home is exciting, but at times, can be intimidating.

We want you to enjoy the experience every step of the way, which is why we offer a unique, simple process to owning a Cronkhite home so that you know just what to expect!

Don’t have time to wait for a new construction? We’ve got you covered! In addition to having many, beautiful floor plans to build, we also have a wide variety of quick move-in homes that are complete and available now!

A home is one of the biggest purchases you may make in your lifetime and at Cronkhite Homes, we believe that you shouldn’t have to compromise.

Driven by our commitment to you and our desire to make the dream of homeownership come true, we offer beautiful move-in ready homes, a streamlined buying experience, and superior quality at unparalleled prices. We don’t want you to just buy a home. We want you to love your home.

Customer Care

We value each and every customer relationship whether you are purchasing your first home or your dream home. And that relationship doesn’t end once you get your keys. We stand behind every Cronkhite Home built and are proud to back it up with a comprehensive one-year builder warranty. A dedicated Home Specialist will review your warranty coverage and claim process with you, giving you the peace of mind that comes from a sound investment and security for your family.

Superior Quality

When you purchase a Cronkhite Home, you’re not just enjoying exceptional affordability. You’re enjoying the benefits of quality as well. That’s because Cronkhite Homes is committed to building homes in Springfield and surrounding communities that not only meet but exceed our high expectations for quality and value. Every element in our new home construction, from the planning, to the people, to the products used, is carefully chosen and considered, in order to build a house worthy of your homeownership dreams.

Exceptional Value

Cronkhite Homes can provide this superior quality at unparalleled prices because of our unique building model. We partner with strategic developers to plan and design the land upon which we build our new home communities, a streamlined process that reaps rewards in efficiency and cost-savings. Those savings allow us to integrate sound value into every detail and fundamental of our houses, on par with the new home construction practices used in far more expensive homes. All this, and we still are able to pass substantial savings on to our homebuyers, making Cronkhite Homes a true value for their money.

Skilled Craftsmanship

Over the years Cronkhite Homes has built lasting relationships with our trade partners—the craftsmen, workers and managers whose ideas and hands build each one of our homes. Like us, they take immense pride in the quality of their work, and they take the time to do the job right—every home, every time. We know that the legacy of our homes doesn’t end when we make the sale; it carries on throughout the time that you and your family calls one of our houses home. Hard work, disciplined experience, and exceptional professionalism is what we expect from our employees and our partners, so that your home will stand strong and hold value throughout your years of ownership, and beyond.

Products That Perform

A Cronkhite Home is built not just with experience, insight, and workmanship. It’s also the product of wood, concrete and paint. In line with our rigorous standards, we insist upon quality products that will bear up under use and over time. This means thoughtful and thorough construction that protects and strengthens your investment. As a homebuyer, you may not think much about your insulation or your foundation—but we do. And while other builders may cut corners in the places you can’t see, Cronkhite Homes’ quality assurance extends into the very structure of your home, which we confidently cover with a 1-year builder warranty.

THE DIFFERENCE IS IN THE DETAILS