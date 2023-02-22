CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Christian County.

Timothy Douglass Larue, 59, of Springfield is charged with three felonies: first-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about an in-progress domestic assault.

The victim told deputies that Larue kicked her in the stomach, punched her in the face, and hit her in the head with a tire iron. She said Larue told her, “you deserve this.” A laceration on the victim’s head was actively bleeding and her clothes were “drenched in blood,” according to the press release.

Larue told deputies that there had been an incident that included a tire iron, but that the victim swung it at him. He said he pushed her and she fell into a lamp base, causing the injury to her head. There was no blood on the lamp base and Larue’s account of the fight was not consistent with the victim’s injuries.

Larue has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today, Feb. 22. He is being held at the Christian County jail. He pleaded not guilty to his charges on Feb. 21.