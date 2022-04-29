WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– One was arrested in Wright County after a search warrant execution found methamphetamine, narcotics and illegal firearms.

Authorities said Troy A. Littlejohn already had an active arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The search warrant was executed on April 28. Authorities said Littlejohn was found at his residence and had barricaded himself in a bedroom. After several minutes he exited the bedroom and physically resisted arrest. He was taken into custody.

Methamphetamine, pills, opiates, marijuana and multiple weapons were seized from the property.

Littlejohn has been charged with multiple felonies, including manufacture of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest for a felony. His bond has been set at $50,000 with special conditions.