Woman shot and killed in Kansas City identified by police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a woman who was shot and killed over the weekend in the northeastern end of the city in the North Blue Ridge neighborhood.

Police said in a news release that officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to the intersection of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue and found 18-year-old Kailey Love with gunshot wounds.

Police say first responders tried to save Love’s life, but she died at the scene. A suspect was arrested at the scene.

The shooting was the 60th homicide of the year in Kansas City.

