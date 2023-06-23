SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in a Springfield court on June 23, 2023.

According to a release from the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Corina Lee Stockstill was driving under the influence of alcohol on Dec. 23, 2016. On Farm Road 159 in Greene County, she crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle.

Nicholas Thomas, 37, was a passenger in the truck Stockstill was driving. He was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Dustin Emmett, 32, was the driver of the oncoming vehicle and died from his injuries.

Stockstill faces anywhere from five to 15 years in prison for the death of Emmett and up to seven years for Thomas.

Stockstill is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.