SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Commercial Street apartment building had to be evacuated Wednesday night due to a fire.

The 1400 block Commercial Street building near the corner of Fremont Avenue. Crews quickly put the fire out and no one was injured. Some of the units suffered smoke and water damage.

A woman is being accused of setting the fire and was arrested for first-degree arson.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.