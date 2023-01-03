NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested after police responded to a 911 call from the victim about him trying to kill her on the morning of New Year’s Day.

Simon Scholz, 33, of Nixa, was arrested on Jan. 1 and formally charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and second-degree kidnapping — all felony charges.

According to court documents, the Nixa Police Department received a call at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, in which they could hear someone say, “why are you trying to kill me?”

When police arrived, they found Scholz on top of the victim in a bed, holding a hatchet to her head. Police pointed their weapons at him and demanded that he release the hatchet and get off of the victim. Scholz complied.

The victim told police that Scholz said he was going to kill her and she feared for her life. Scholz told police that aliens had taken the victim and he was going to have to kill her.

Earlier that night, during a separate police call, Scholz had informed law enforcement that he had taken heroin, meth and PCP. Emergency services transported him to a hospital, where he was evaluated for hallucinations and then released.

Scholz has not yet been scheduled for a court date. This article will be updated as his case progresses.