West Plains man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A West Plains man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child pornography charges.

David Lee Wilson, 38-years-old, was sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole on November 2.

Wilson pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography on August 5, 2020.

On August 22, 2019, a law enforcement officer contacted Wilson and seized his cell phone. The phone contained images of child pornography.

Wilson has a prior conviction for child molestation in Washington and is a registered sex offender.

