West Plains man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

BRANSON, Mo. – Steve Hager is the general manager of the Lights of Joy Drive-Thru, located at 700 Expressway Ln. He has led the charge in putting up thousands of lights for tourists to see during the holiday season since 2015. Hager said he never expected someone to try to steal Christmas joy in Branson.

"It's very sad. I was just heartbroken,” said Hager. “They came through and they got everything from our ticket booth, all the cords all the way down to our nativity scene including the cords at the nativity scene."