Welfare check on youth ends in arrests for rape, sodomy

Grant Henson, 19 (left) and Bryan Henson, 22 (right) were both arrested following the welfare check of a 13-year-old female (Jasper County Sheriff)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– What started as a welfare check for a 13-year-old girl ended in the arrests of two men and charges of kidnapping, sodomy and statutory rape.

On Friday, January 21, Jasper County Deputies conducted a welfare check on the 13-year-old, who was reported missing in East Prairie.

During their investigation, authorities found 19-year-old Grant Henson of Joplin had driven 5 hours to East Prairie to pick up the 13-year-old girl. She was brought back to his residence in Joplin where deputies say she was held against her will and was sexually assaulted.

During the investigation, investigators say another resident, 22-year-old Bryan Henson, was found with a 16-year-old girl. Both Hensons were arrested.

Grant Henson was charged with 1st-degree kidnapping and 1st-degree sodomy, with no bond. Bryan Henson was charged with 2nd-degree statutory rape with a $100,000 bond.