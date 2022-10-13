UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called out to 1900 W. Nichols St. around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 12. That’s the address for Nichols Park in the Heart of the Westside neighborhood. According to SPD Public Information Officer Cris Swaters, one victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made. The victim is reported to be in stable condition. This article will be updated as more information is released.