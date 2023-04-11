SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Arrest warrants have been issued for two former Drury University students who are accused of raping a woman in 2018.

Lawyer Terrell Morgan-Beckum, now 25, of Grandview, and Jacob Austin Willhoite, now 25, of Centralia, have both been charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, all felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police on May 11, 2018, that she went to a party on March 3, 2018, and was raped by the two men. She alleged that they took advantage of her after she became intoxicated.

When she made the police report, she had recently learned that she was pregnant. She said she had consensual sex with Beckum two to three weeks before the incident, but they had always used a condom. She said she never had consensual sex with Willhoite.

After the police report, she learned that she had a “molar pregnancy” and required a medical procedure to end it. The hospital preserved the tissue from the procedure.

Drury University conducted an investigation into the incident. The investigation showed that Beckum sent the victim texts in which he admitted he and Willhoite had sex with her and both used condoms.

Willhoite was expelled from Drury University.

Mouth swabs were taken from Willhoite and Beckum by police. The police compared the DNA from these swabs to the DNA from the tissue from the victim’s molar pregnancy. Beckum’s DNA was a match.

Willhoite’s and Beckum’s bonds were set at $25,000. Willhoite has a motion hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 14 in Springfield. Morgan-Beckum was not scheduled for a court appearance at the time of this writing.

Drury University has not yet responded to questions about the investigation. OzarksFirst will update this article as their case progresses.