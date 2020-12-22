Victim in Mountain Home murder case identified, Four suspects charged

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The Arkansas state Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains found in a burned vehicle off of Old Arkana Road, south of Mountain Home on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Police said 35-year-old Cody Benjamin Stradford’s missing person report was filed by his parents earlier in December after they hadn’t heard from him in several days.

Stradford’s remains were found on Wednesday, Dec. 16, by police after a 911 caller reported seeing the burned vehicle.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged for murder in this case. One suspect is also charged with kidnapping.