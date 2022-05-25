VERNON COUNTY, Mo.– A man was arrested on Saturday, May 21, for the burglary of a local Deerfield business.

Arriving on the scene on reports of a suspicious person, Vernon County Sheriff Deputies found a business with a broken window. While authorities spoke with the business’s representative who identified missing items stolen from the location, another suspicious person was spotted at the post office.

Police found 38-year-old Jeffery Carter, who was found to have the stolen items described by the business owner in his possession.

38-year-old Jeffery Carter was charged with second-degree burglary, stealing, and second-degree property damage on May 22. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.