PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility.

On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail.

Both suspects were evaluated by medical personnel and taken to another place for further evaluation. The investigation was turned over to Patrol Lt. Bryan for further review.

Harting and Rollins each have a bond set at $50,000.