Two stolen cars found in separate incidents in Vernon County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department recovered stolen property in two separate incidents on Sunday, Dec. 13.

In the first incident, deputies tried to stop a car in Milo, Missouri for a community check. The vehicle ended up fleeing from police and made it all the way to Jasper County before police were able to lay out tire spikes and pop the vehicle’s tires.

Suspected methamphetamine was found in the stolen vehicle and Destiny Bisbee, 26, was taken into custody. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen out of Kansas City, Missouri.

Bisbee is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest for a felony. Police said she is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

In the second incident, deputies stopped a stranded motorist in Nevada, Missouri. The vehicle was discovered to be stolen from Springfield, Missouri, during an investigation.

Nathaniel Vonallmen, 36, from Brighton, Missouri, was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

According to police, a search warrant of the stolen Springfield vehicle lead to the discovery of multiple firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said this is a great example of community policing and commends the deputies involved for their efforts in keeping our community safe.