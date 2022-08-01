SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Two suspects from Springfield plead guilty today, August 1, to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise, victimizing at least three children with what authorities said were thousands of images and videos containing child erotica.

Kevin Grant McMillan, 35, and Christine Marie Rossiter, 36, both pled guilty to the same charge and face a minimum of 20 years in prison.

A federal investigation began in May 2019 when law enforcement was notified McMillan had uploaded three files of child pornography through his Gmail account. Springfield Police Department was already investigating McMillan in a separate case involving an 8-year-old victim and identified additional Google accounts that contained child pornography.

In a search warrant executed at McMillan’s residence in November 2019, authorities contacted a 15-year-old victim and a 17-year-old minor, also seizing sixteen devices. Following a forensic analysis, authorities uncovered child pornography of three victims among 27,542 pornographic images and videos with children and subjects whose ages were difficult to determine.

During the investigation, it was found McMillan and Rossiter had extensively discussed engaging in sexual contact with others including children. Authorities also said McMillan discussed that he wanted to drug and sexually assault one of the victims, and sent sexually explicit images of two of the victims.

McMillan and Rossiter are both to be sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in federal prison without parole, potentially up to a life sentence without parole.