GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies say a family member found two people dead from gunshot wounds in their home today in an apparent murder-suicide.

Greene County deputies responded to a call about two people dead with gunshot wounds in a South Ridgecrest Drive home around 11:45 a.m. today, April 21. The home is just southwest of Springfield.

The two people were identified as 84-year-old Wayne Conti and 79-year-old Judy Conti, according to Public Information Officer Paige Rippee.

There is no immediate threat to the public, according to a press release.

OzarksFirst will update this article as more information becomes available.