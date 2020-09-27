Two Missouri officers suffer minor injuries in shootout

PECULIAR, Mo. (AP) — Two police officers from Peculiar were shot during a standoff on a road in the northwest Missouri town.

The Cass County Sheriff’s department says the officers were treated and released after the confrontation Saturday night in Peculiar.

Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Kevin Tieman says the officers responded to a report of a male with a shotgun. At some point during the confrontation, the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was not injured. Negotiators talked to the man for about two hours before he was taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.