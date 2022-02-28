CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged in a shooting in southeast Missouri that left two women dead and 14 people injured.

The Charleston Department of Public Safety said 21-year-old Kevon Evans-McClinton and 19-year-old Zatyrus Moore, both of Charleston, were arrested on Friday.

They were each charged with two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of first-degree assault; four counts of unlawful use of a weapon; and four counts of armed criminal action.

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 at a party in Charleston, in the Missouri Bootheel.

Authorities have said up to 100 people were at the party when shooting broke out. The investigation is continuing and police say more charges are possible.