Two Greene County residents accused of abusing, neglecting, and zip-tying child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two Greene County residents have been charged, after prosecutors say they zip-tied a child to a front-porch swing in Feb. 2020.

According to court records, Rebekah R. Herndon, 52, is charged with four counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Jerry D. Smith was also charged with four counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.

Back in Feb. 2020, police found a minor abandoned at the Connecting Grounds Shelter at 1109 E. Commercial Street in Springfield, Missouri.

The minor told police Herndon was his guardian, adding he lived with her and two other people named Jerry Smith and Loretta Dooley.

According to a probable cause statement, the minor said Smith punched him in the face and zip-tied him to a front-porch swing.

A Springfield policeman went to the minor’s address and noted cut zip ties on the front-porch swing of the residence.

Herndon told the officer that Smith zip-tied the minor to the front-porch because the child was acting up and running away. She showed the officer pictures of the minor zip-tied to the swing to prove “he was not abused or in distress.”

The Child Advocacy Center was called in to interview the minor.

According to the minor, he was punched in the face by Smith because he would not tell Herndon where he was going when he ran away. The minor said he was then zip-tied around his ankles and wrists on the front-porch swing outside during cold temperatures. The next day, Herndon dropped him off at a homeless shelter.

The Springfield Police Department interviewed Herndon, who gave a different account of the incident.

Herndon said she was watching two young girls the day of the incident and, adding that she asked Smith to watch over the minor because of his past attempts to run away. Herndon said Smith zip-tied the minor to the porch swing without her knowing. She told investigators she found out about it when Dooley sent her photos.

Herndon says she told Smith to let the minor loose. Later on in the day, Herndon says she and the minor got into an argument. She told investigators Smith intervened during the argument and punched the minor.

Springfield Police said Smith admitted to zip-tying the minor to the swing but denied getting physical with the minor.

Dooley said she was in a back room of the house the day of the incident, noting that Smith came and got her phone. Dooley said she never saw Smith get physical with the minor.