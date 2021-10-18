Two El Dorado Springs men arrested for September death investigation

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo.- Police say two men have been arrested, one charged, in connection to the death of a man in September.

According to a post from the El Dorado Springs Police Department, on September 17, officers were sent to 215 West Hightower for a check wellbeing call. When officers went into the home, they found 56-year-old Johnnie D. Billings dead inside.

During the investigation, officers found that a black 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle was stolen from the property. The next day, El Dorado Springs officers recovered the motorcycle in rural El Dorado Springs with the assistance of concerned citizens.

About a month later, on October 14, investigators arrested 34-year-old Andrew Vessey, who has now been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and armed criminal action. On October 15, officers arrested another man OzarksFirst will not name until he is formally charged in CaseNet. Authorities did arrest the man on similar charges as Vessey.

Both men are being held in the Cedar County Jail. Vessey is being held with a $500,000 bond and will have his first court appearance Monday at 11 a.m.