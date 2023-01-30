JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people have been arrested in connection to reports of stolen mail.

On Jan. 26, around 2 p.m., the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests:

Aaron Blake, 27, of Joplin.

Emily Sturgis, 30, of Joplin.

The JCSO was called to the Fleece Lane and North Peace Church Avenue area about a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses. Detectives recognized the vehicle description as one they were looking for in connection to reports of stolen mail.

The detectives eventually found the vehicle at a gas station. Inside were items of mail with different delivery addresses.

Currently, Blake and Sturgis both face one felony charge of stealing. However, later developments may bring updated charges.

On Jan. 29, around 3 p.m., deputies searched a hotel room near I-44 and Old Route 66 that Blake and Sturgis had rented. In the room, they found car titles, checks, credit cards, financial statements and W-2 forms from Jasper County residents.

Around 170 victims were identified.

Deputies will be working to repackage and deliver the stolen mail to their rightful owners.