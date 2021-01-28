Two accused of Willard double-homicide will go to trial

SPRINGFIELD — Theresa Cox and Duncan Bogle sat in a Greene County courtroom to hear evidence to support allegations against them.

They both face first and second-degree murder, and two counts of armed criminal action for the November 2020 shooting deaths of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul.

Bogle also faces a count of endangering the welfare of a child that was found alive on the scene.

Cox is accused of convincing Bogle to kill her ex-boyfriend Chute, who Cox shares a child with.

5 people took the stand to testify, including two others that are charged in this case, Matthew and Therin Plumb.

Judge Ron Carrier determined that testimony and forensic evidence was enough to send the case to trial.

Cox’s arraignment in February 5, Bogle’s will be February 19.