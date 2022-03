CAMDENTON, Mo. — A Camdenton man’s trial is set to begin Tuesday, March 1.

Steven Ray Endley is facing five felony charges including two counts of first-degree murder. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Endley was arrested in 2016 for the murders of Danielle M. Smith, 27 years old, and her mother, Teresa A. Jackson, 61 years old.

According to authorities, Endley had an ongoing disagreement with Smith because of her sexual orientation.