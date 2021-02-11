Texas man arrested in the death of Rebecca Landrith

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Texas man has been arrested in the death of Rebecca Landrith, whose body was found along Interstate 80 this past weekend.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, 28-year-old Tracy Ray Rollins Jr, from Dallas, Texas was arrested in Milldale, Connecticut on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Connecticut police say after identifying Rollins as a suspect, Pennsylvania State Police determined he was driving a tractor trailer that was parked at a TA Truck Stop in Southington, CT.

Rollins is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.

Landrith was originally found over the weekend alongside Interstate 80 by White Deer Township in Union County.

