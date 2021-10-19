Teenager dies from counterfeit prescription pills; two arrested in Chillicothe

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department continues to investigate after a 17-year-old teenager was found dead from counterfeit prescription pills.

Officers arrived on scene Sunday morning to find the teenager unresponsive and not breathing.

Upon further investigation, police learned about the counterfeit prescription pills. Police responded to a previous counterfeit pill call where the person did not die.

Investigators traced the controlled substance back to a 23-year-old female who was arrested and police seek to charge her with murder.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday night, the Chillicothe Police Department was joined by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol to execute a search warrant in the 1200 block of Polk Street where they found more counterfeit pills and controlled substances leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old man.

Both were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Formal charges and suspect identifications have not yet been released.