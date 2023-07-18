OZARK, Mo. — A teenager who is a suspect in a possible shooting in Springfield was arrested and charged with stealing.

Talon David Voight, 19, is charged with five felony counts of stealing. He has not yet been charged in the shooting case.

Talon Voight mugshot, courtesy of the Christian County Jail

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, an Ozark Police Department officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of W. Jackson St. to a business to investigate a suspicious person on July 14.

An employee of the business made the call, telling law enforcement that a person wearing red pajama pants and a white tank top kept getting in and out of a gray Dodge Charger with Oklahoma plates and had thrown a wallet in the business’ trash can. The man was cussing and seemed angry.

Officers arrived to speak to Voight, who was in the driver’s seat of the Charger. He told police he was on his way back to Oklahoma and was told by highway troopers to get off the shoulder of U.S. Highway 65 where he pulled off to get some sleep. He arrived at the business to rest and clean his car.

He asked the employee if he could use the business’ trash can, which was next to the counter. Voight allegedly shoved his hand deep inside the trash can. When the employee looked, they saw a wallet in the trash can.

Inside the Charger, officers found credit cards, driver’s licenses and a Social Security card belonging to three people. While a Nixa officer was searching the vehicle, they found ammunition. The officer was advised that Voight was the suspect in a possible shooting in Springfield on July 13.

Voight told police the wallet and various cards were left in the vehicle the previous night. He told officers he was with two males and two females and gave them their names.

OzarksFirst will update this article if Voight is charged in a separate case involving the shooting.