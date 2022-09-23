REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department all investigated the package.

Cody Sanford, of Branson and Erin Whitney, of Kimberling City, were both arrested as a result of the investigation after authorities found three grams of fentanyl.

Sanford and Whitney were arrested and charged with drug trafficking. They are being held in the Stone County Jail.