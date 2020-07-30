Suspect in trans teen murder in court Thursday, trial to begin Monday

Crime

by: Jackie Rehwald

Courtesy of the Springfield News-Leader

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (News-Leader) — The Texas County man accused of killing a transgender teen in 2017 was in a Greene County courtroom Thursday for a motion hearing to determine if cameras will be allowed when his trial begins Monday.

Andrew Vrba, now 21, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and abandonment of a corpse for his alleged role in the murder of 17-year-old Ally Steinfeld.

Vrba’s case was originally assigned to a Crawford County court, but that judge was defeated in his re-election bid. The case was then moved to Greene County and assigned to Judge Calvin Holden.

Holden overruled the defense’s motion and said cameras will be allowed in a press pool.

In June, Vrba opted for a bench trial rather than a jury trial.

The full story can be found at the Springfield News-Leader’s website.

